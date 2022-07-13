 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
BBC appoints Jon Kay and Victoria Derbyshire as presenters

By Oswin Knuckles
1 day ago
BBC has appointed Jon Kay as the regular presenter of BBC Breakfast from Monday to Wednesday, effective immediately.

Additionally, Victoria Derbyshire becomes permanent joint lead presenter on BBC Newsnight from September, but will present some programmes before this date. The Newsnight permanent team now comprises Victoria Derbyshire and Kirsty Wark as lead presenters, with Faisal Islam continuing to present regularly. Victoria will also continue to present Ukrainecast on BBC Sounds.

