BBC appoints Jon Kay and Victoria Derbyshire as presenters

BBC has appointed Jon Kay as the regular presenter of BBC Breakfast from Monday to Wednesday, effective immediately.

Additionally, Victoria Derbyshire becomes permanent joint lead presenter on BBC Newsnight from September, but will present some programmes before this date. The Newsnight permanent team now comprises Victoria Derbyshire and Kirsty Wark as lead presenters, with Faisal Islam continuing to present regularly. Victoria will also continue to present Ukrainecast on BBC Sounds.