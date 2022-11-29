Becki Murray joins Citizen Femme as contributing beauty editor

Citizen Femme has appointed Becki Murray as contributing beauty editor. Previously beauty innovator and beauty editor at Hearst UK, Becki will now be overseeing Citizen Femme’s beauty and wellness vertical. She would like to hear about beauty and spa launces, especially with a luxury, travel and/or science-backed angle.

Becki will continue freelancing, covering beauty, wellness, lifestyle and travel commissions, particularly with a scientific angle, while also working as a content creator and beauty brand consultant.