 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Becki Murray joins Citizen Femme as contributing beauty editor

Citizen Femme
By Amy Wilson
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Citizen Femme has appointed Becki Murray as contributing beauty editor. Previously beauty innovator and beauty editor at Hearst UK, Becki will now be overseeing Citizen Femme’s beauty and wellness vertical. She would like to hear about beauty and spa launces, especially with a luxury, travel and/or science-backed angle.

Becki will continue freelancing, covering beauty, wellness, lifestyle and travel commissions, particularly with a scientific angle, while also working as a content creator and beauty brand consultant.

Becki Murray Citizen Femme

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Becki Murray
  • Citizen Femme
    9 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login