Promotion for Katie Silcox at Citizen Femme
Citizen Femme has promoted Katie Silcox to managing editor. Previously deputy editor at the title, Katie would like to receive pitches and updates on luxury travel and new openings, as well as stories at the intersection of travel and art, innovation, sustainability, dining, fashion, beauty and travelling with children. She can be found tweeting @katie_silcox and on Instagram @katiesilcox.
