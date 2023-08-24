 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Promotion for Katie Silcox at Citizen Femme

Citizen Femme
By Amy Wilson
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Citizen Femme has promoted Katie Silcox to managing editor. Previously deputy editor at the title, Katie would like to receive pitches and updates on luxury travel and new openings, as well as stories at the intersection of travel and art, innovation, sustainability, dining, fashion, beauty and travelling with children. She can be found tweeting @katie_silcox and on Instagram @katiesilcox.

