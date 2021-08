Channel 4 News editor Ben de Pear is stepping down after almost 10 years in the role. Ben will continue to oversee Channel 4 News until the end of the year, after which he plans to pursue a career in long-form TV content and film. Under Ben’s leadership Channel 4 News has won numerous awards, including RTS News Programme of the Year 4 times, 6 International Emmys and 5 BAFTAs.