Emily Wilson rejoins ITN as head of UK news at ITV News
ITV News has appointed Emily Wilson as head of UK news. Emily was previously editor, Bureau Local at The Bureau of Investigative Journalism and prior to this worked in various roles at Channel 4 News.
