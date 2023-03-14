 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Emily Wilson rejoins ITN as head of UK news at ITV News

ITV News
By Amy Wilson
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

ITV News has appointed Emily Wilson as head of UK news. Emily was previously editor, Bureau Local at The Bureau of Investigative Journalism and prior to this worked in various roles at Channel 4 News.

Emily Wilson ITV NEWS

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Emily Wilson
  • Channel 4 News
    89 contacts
  • ITV NEWS
    144 contacts
  • The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
    27 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login