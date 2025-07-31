Promotion for Franz Wild at The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
The Bureau of Investigative Journalism has appointed Franz Wild as CEO and editor-in-chief. Franz has worked at TBIJ for five years, serving as editor for the past two years. Prior to this he spent 13 years as a reporter at Bloomberg in Europe and Africa
Franz replaces Rozina Breen, who is leaving after more than three years in the role to join the Pulitzer Center for Crisis Reporting as director of editorial (Global).
