Promotion for Franz Wild at The Bureau of Investigative Journalism

The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
By Amy Wilson
12 hours ago
The Bureau of Investigative Journalism has appointed Franz Wild as CEO and editor-in-chief. Franz has worked at TBIJ for five years, serving as editor for the past two years. Prior to this he spent 13 years as a reporter at Bloomberg in Europe and Africa

Franz replaces Rozina Breen, who is leaving after more than three years in the role to join the Pulitzer Center for Crisis Reporting as director of editorial (Global).

