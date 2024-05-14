Freelance update: Nimra Shahid
The Bureau of Investigative Journalism‘s reporter Nimra Shahid has left the organisation to go freelance.
Nimra writes about climate change, environment, finance, lifestyle and travel. She can be contacted via nimrasshahid@gmail.com.
Recent news related to The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Nimra Shahid
-
The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
21 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story