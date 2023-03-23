Chrissie Giles named deputy editor at The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
The Bureau of Investigative Journalism has appointed Chrissie Giles as deputy editor. Chrissie previously served as global health editor at The Bureau and can be found tweeting @christinagiles.
