 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Matthew Chapman joins The Examination

The-Examination
By Martina Losi
5 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Examination (UK) has appointed Matthew Chapman as senior reporter.

Matthew joins from his lead reporter role at The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, and can be found tweeting @MattChapmanUK.

he Bureau of Investigative Journalism Matthew Chapman The Examination

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Matthew Chapman
  • The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
    25 contacts
  • The Examination (UK)
    1 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login