Matthew Chapman joins The Examination
The Examination (UK) has appointed Matthew Chapman as senior reporter.
Matthew joins from his lead reporter role at The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, and can be found tweeting @MattChapmanUK.
Recent news related to The Bureau of Investigative Journalism or The Examination (UK)
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Matthew Chapman
-
The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
25 contacts
-
The Examination (UK)
1 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story