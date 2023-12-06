Miriam Wells joins The Examination
The Examination has appointed Miriam Wells as impact editor and deputy development director. She has moved there from The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, where she was the impact editor. The Examination is an independent non-profit newsroom that investigates preventable health threats and diseases, and covers global public health, tobacco, industrial food and pollution.
