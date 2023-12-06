 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Miriam Wells joins The Examination

By Siergiej Miloczkin
9 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
The Examination has appointed Miriam Wells as impact editor and deputy development director. She has moved there from The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, where she was the impact editor. The Examination is an independent non-profit newsroom that investigates preventable health threats and diseases, and covers global public health, tobacco, industrial food and pollution.

