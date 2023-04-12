 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Bloomberg appoints Rose Walker

Bloomberg
By Paul Burvill
23 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Bloomberg has appointed Rose Walker to the role of UK tax editor, commencing 24 April.

Rose will move from her current role at ALM Media as news editor and can be followed on Twitter @RoseOMWalker.

Bloomberg UK Rose Walker

