Bloomberg hires Victoria Wakely

Bloomberg has appointed Victoria Wakely as its first UK national editor, beginning in April.

Victoria is currently at the Director-General’s office for the BBC, where she has held major editorial roles across many of its titles. For her upcoming role she will direct coverage of the UK across all beats, setting the agenda in Bloomberg’s biggest European market. Victoria will also be responsible for expanding Bloomberg’s reach across all platforms, and developing news products that engage new audiences. Under her leadership, Bloomberg will grow its team of UK focused reporters and editors.

The appointment takes place as part of an expansion of Bloomberg’s journalism targeted to UK audiences planned for Spring 2022.