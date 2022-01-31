 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Bloomberg hires Victoria Wakely

Bloomberg
By Paul Burvill
1 day ago
Bloomberg has appointed Victoria Wakely as its first UK national editor, beginning in April.

Victoria is currently at the Director-General’s office for the BBC, where she has held major editorial roles across many of its titles. For her upcoming role she will direct coverage of the UK across all beats, setting the agenda in Bloomberg’s biggest European market. Victoria will also be responsible for expanding Bloomberg’s reach across all platforms, and developing news products that engage new audiences. Under her leadership, Bloomberg will grow its team of UK focused reporters and editors.

The appointment takes place as part of an expansion of Bloomberg’s journalism targeted to UK audiences planned for Spring 2022.

