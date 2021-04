Bloomberg has appointed Deirdre Hipwell to the role of EMEA consumer & healthcare team leader.

Based in London, she moves from her previous role as retail reporter, and can be followed on Twitter @DeirdreHipwell.

Deirdre replaces Eric Pfanner, who now moves to the role of EMEA global business managing editor at Bloomberg, and can be found on Twitter @ericpfanner. A replacement for the retail reporter role will be announced in due course.