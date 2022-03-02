Bloomberg hires Katrina Manson
Bloomberg has appointed Katrina Manson to the role of cybersecurity reporter in Washington DC.
Katrina leaves her previous role at the Financial Times, and will be reporting on cyberwarfare and cybersecurity. She can be followed on Twitter @KatrinaManson.
Recent news related to Bloomberg News (UK) or Financial Times
Recent news related to Katrina Manson
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Katrina Manson
-
Bloomberg News (UK)
344 contacts
-
Financial Times
466 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story