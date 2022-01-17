Bloomberg role change for Natalia Drozdiak
Bloomberg has appointed Natalia Drozdiak to the role of reporter, covering EU foreign policy.
Natalia leaves her previous Bloomberg position as European technology reporter, and will remain in Brussels. She can be followed on Twitter @nat_droz.
