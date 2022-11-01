Bloomberg role change for Sarah Rappaport
Bloomberg has appointed Sarah Rappaport to the role of UK correspondent for Bloomberg Pursuits in London.
Sarah moves from her previous role at Bloomberg as lead show producer, and will now cover arts, culture, lifestyle, food, travel, and style. She is open to pitches from PR’s and can be followed on Twitter @SarahRapp.
Recent news related to Bloomberg UK
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Sarah Rappaport
-
Bloomberg UK
428 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story