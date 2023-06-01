Bloomberg role change for Swetha Gopinath
Bloomberg has appointed Swetha Gopinath to the role of private equity deals reporter.
Swetha will now cover sponsor-led transactions across EMEA, as well as broader trends shaping the industry. She can be followed on Twitter @Swetha_Gopinath.
