Brett Spencer made executive editor at BBC local radio stations
The BBC has appointed Brett Spencer as executive editor at BBC Three Counties Radio and BBC Radio Northampton.
Brett joined in November and was previously providing freelance consultancy for the BBC Local Radio network among other clients. He formerly served as a digital content director for Bauer Media.
Brett is also the director of the Centre of Podcast Excellence at City University and a creative consultant at Spiritland Productions. He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @brettsr.
