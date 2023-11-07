 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Brett Spencer made executive editor at BBC local radio stations

By Martina Losi
1 day ago
The BBC has appointed Brett Spencer as executive editor at BBC Three Counties Radio and BBC Radio Northampton.

Brett joined in November and was previously providing freelance consultancy for the BBC Local Radio network among other clients. He formerly served as a digital content director for Bauer Media.

Brett is also the director of the Centre of Podcast Excellence at City University and a creative consultant at Spiritland Productions. He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @brettsr.

