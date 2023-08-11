Chris Milligan to join Sky as a radio journalist
Sky News Radio has appointed Chris Milligan as radio journalist.
Chris is joining in September from his broadcast journalist role at BBC Three Counties Radio. He also previously worked as a radio presenter at VIBE 107.6 FM, and can be found tweeting @ChrisMilliganUK.
