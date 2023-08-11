 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Chris Milligan to join Sky as a radio journalist

Sky News
By Martina Losi
1 hour ago
Sky News Radio has appointed Chris Milligan as radio journalist.

Chris is joining in September from his broadcast journalist role at BBC Three Counties Radio. He also previously worked as a radio presenter at VIBE 107.6 FM, and can be found tweeting @ChrisMilliganUK.

