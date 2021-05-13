Nana Akua joins GB News

GB News has hired Nana Akua as a presenter and journalist.

Nana will host a Friday and Saturday night talk show on the channel and will also be a key part of the breakfast team. She has spent the last 28 years as a presenter, writer and producer on radio and TV.

Most recently she presented nationally across the BBC radio network and presented four shows a week on BBC Three Counties. She was also a regular panelist on the Jeremy Vine Show on Channel 5 and GMB on ITV and worked as a presenter and reporter for BBC Look East. She can be found tweeting @Nanaakua1.