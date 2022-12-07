Channel 4 News names Darshna Soni as communities editor
Channel 4 News has appointed Darshna Soni as communities editor. Darshna will be based out of the Leeds newsroom, reporting on issues impacting all communities across the UK. She previously worked as home affairs correspondent at Channel 4 News and can be found tweeting @darshnasoni.
