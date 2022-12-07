 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Channel 4 News names Darshna Soni as communities editor

Channel 4 News
By Amy Wilson
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Channel 4 News has appointed Darshna Soni as communities editor. Darshna will be based out of the Leeds newsroom, reporting on issues impacting all communities across the UK. She previously worked as home affairs correspondent at Channel 4 News and can be found tweeting @darshnasoni.

