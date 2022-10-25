Colin Barras joins New Scientist as Features Editor
New Scientist has appointed Colin Barras as features editor. He will focus on editing features on a range of scientific subjects, with an emphasis on biomedicine and technology-related stories.
Colin is based in Michigan.
