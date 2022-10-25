 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / Finance and Tech

Colin Barras joins New Scientist as Features Editor

New Scientist Abigail Beall Media Interview
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

New Scientist has appointed Colin Barras as features editor. He will focus on editing features on a range of scientific subjects, with an emphasis on biomedicine and technology-related stories.

Colin is based in Michigan.

 

 

Colin Barras New Scientist

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Colin Barras
  • New Scientist
    34 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login