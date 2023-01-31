Robert Barrie joins Medical Device Network as trainee reporter
Medical Device Network has appointed Robert Barrie as a trainee reporter, covering developments in the healthcare sector. Coming from a scientific and medical background, Robert has reported across various topics with expertise in neuroscience, genetics, and epidemiology. He previously worked on a freelance basis with New Scientist and can be found tweeting @robert_barrie_.
