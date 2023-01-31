 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Robert Barrie joins Medical Device Network as trainee reporter

By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
Medical Device Network has appointed Robert Barrie as a trainee reporter, covering developments in the healthcare sector. Coming from a scientific and medical background, Robert has reported across various topics with expertise in neuroscience, genetics, and epidemiology. He previously worked on a freelance basis with New Scientist and can be found tweeting @robert_barrie_.

