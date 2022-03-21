Bloomberg hires Conrad Quilty-Harper
Bloomberg has appointed Conrad Quilty-Harper to the role of UK digital editor in London.
Conrad leaves his role as digital editor at New Scientist, and is open to pitches from freelance writers in politics, business, tech, and culture. He can be followed on Twitter @Coneee.
