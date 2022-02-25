Cristiano Dalla Bona moves to Mergermarket
Mergermarket has selected Cristiano Dalla Bona as the equity capital markets reporter. Cristiano was previously the deputy news editor at The Lawyer and will be covering equity and markets news.
