News / Finance and Tech

Cristiano Dalla Bona moves to Mergermarket

Mergermarket
By Sarah Acheampong
7 hours ago
Mergermarket has selected Cristiano Dalla Bona as the equity capital markets reporter. Cristiano was previously the deputy news editor at The Lawyer and will be covering equity and markets news.

