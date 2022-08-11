 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Trade

Jessica Boak named Deputy News Editor at The Lawyer

The Lawyer
By Siergiej Miloczkin
6 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Centaur Media has appointed Jessica Boak as deputy news editor at The Lawyer. Prior to this, she was the editor and news lead at World Textile Information Network (WTiN). Jessica covers law, legal industry news and legal firms.

Centaur Media The Lawyer World Textile Information Network (WTiN)

