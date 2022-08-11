Jessica Boak named Deputy News Editor at The Lawyer
Centaur Media has appointed Jessica Boak as deputy news editor at The Lawyer. Prior to this, she was the editor and news lead at World Textile Information Network (WTiN). Jessica covers law, legal industry news and legal firms.
