 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

DailyMail.com promotes Lillian Gissen to US Deputy Femail Editor

DailyMail.com
By Christina Pirilla
1 hour ago
news@responsesource.com

Lillian Gissen has been promoted to US deputy Femail editor at DailyMail.com and covers celebrity, fashion and beauty trends. Lillian is responsible for coming up with original story ideas, writing extensive and creative features, conducting interviews, bringing exclusive content and editing the website.

Lillian was previously US assistant Femail editor at the title.

DailyMail.com Lillian Gissen

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Lillian Gissen
  • DailyMail.com
    58 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login