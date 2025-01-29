DailyMail.com promotes Lillian Gissen to US Deputy Femail Editor
Lillian Gissen has been promoted to US deputy Femail editor at DailyMail.com and covers celebrity, fashion and beauty trends. Lillian is responsible for coming up with original story ideas, writing extensive and creative features, conducting interviews, bringing exclusive content and editing the website.
Lillian was previously US assistant Femail editor at the title.
