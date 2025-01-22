Emma Powell appointed Executive Showbusiness Editor at MailOnline
MailOnline has appointed Emma Powell as executive showbusiness editor at the title. Ellen is looking after showbiz exclusives, UK and globally, and is always on the lookout for good interviews and announcements.
Emma was previously NY entertainment news editor at Dailymail.com, and has relocated from New York back to the UK.
Recent news related to DailyMail.com or MailOnline
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Emma Powell
-
DailyMail.com
57 contacts
-
MailOnline
272 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story