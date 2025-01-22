 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Emma Powell appointed Executive Showbusiness Editor at MailOnline

Mail Online
By Christina Pirilla
2 days ago
MailOnline has appointed Emma Powell as executive showbusiness editor at the title. Ellen is looking after showbiz exclusives, UK and globally, and is always on the lookout for good interviews and announcements.

Emma was previously NY entertainment news editor at Dailymail.com, and has relocated from New York back to the UK.

