Dan Hall leaves UK National Paper to join The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast has appointed Dan Hall as news correspondent to focus on covering breaking news for a US readership. He covers newsworthy events in London/the UK more broadly.
Dan joins from his features writer role at Sunday Mirror, and has also previously served as features writer at The Sun.
