 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Dan Hall leaves UK National Paper to join The Daily Beast

Daily Beast
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Daily Beast has appointed Dan Hall as news correspondent to focus on covering breaking news for a US readership. He covers newsworthy events in London/the UK more broadly.

Dan joins from his features writer role at Sunday Mirror, and has also previously served as features writer at The Sun.

 

Dan Hall Sunday Mirror The Daily Beast The Sun

Recent news related to The Daily Beast

Promotion for Mandy Velez at The Daily Beast

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Dan Hall
  • The Daily Beast
    42 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login