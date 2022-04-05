 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Dan Walker to join 5 News as lead anchor

5 News
By Amy Wilson
13 hours ago
Channel 5 has appointed Dan Walker as presenter of 5 News. Dan, currently a presenter on BBC Breakfast, will join 5 News as lead anchor and will also present a range of new shows across the channel. Dan will join co-presenter Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije and replaces current lead anchor Dr Sian Williams. Sian has presented 5 News since 2016 and announced in March that she would be stepping down from daily news presenting to take up other opportunities. She will continue to host her regular strand Mind Matters with Dr Sian for 5 News as well as special projects and documentaries for the channel and ITN.

