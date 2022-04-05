Dan Walker to join 5 News as lead anchor

Channel 5 has appointed Dan Walker as presenter of 5 News. Dan, currently a presenter on BBC Breakfast, will join 5 News as lead anchor and will also present a range of new shows across the channel. Dan will join co-presenter Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije and replaces current lead anchor Dr Sian Williams. Sian has presented 5 News since 2016 and announced in March that she would be stepping down from daily news presenting to take up other opportunities. She will continue to host her regular strand Mind Matters with Dr Sian for 5 News as well as special projects and documentaries for the channel and ITN.