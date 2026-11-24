Dashiell Wood joins Android Central as Editor
Former TechRadar gaming editor Dashiell Wood has moved to Android Central to become editor. He will be covering the Android ecosystem, including mobile phones, accessories, and apps, in addition to related products like Smart TVs, Googlebook laptops, Chromebooks, and Android Smart TVs.
Dashiell is focusing particularly on innovations in the mobile market and emerging trends, and will be managing two staff writers and commissioning freelance content.
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