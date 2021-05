Manchester Confidential has appointed Davey Brett as a staff writer, covering food and drink and events. Davey has been working as a freelance journalist since leaving his role as editor-and-chief at The Essential Journal, writing for The Guardian, Mundial, VICE and Huck among others. Davey would like to hear about anything related to food, drink and events in the North West. He can be found on Twitter @dbretteats and Instagram @dbretteats.