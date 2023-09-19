Dorothy Reddin joins GB News
GB News has appointed Dorothy Reddin as digital senior royal reporter. Dorothy will be covering body language, news, fashion, property and diet press releases that concern the Royal Family.
Dorothy joins from her royal lifestyle reporter role at Express.co.uk and has also previously served as copyeditor for Unpublished Magazine.
Recent news related to Express.co.uk or GB News
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Express.co.uk
167 contacts
-
GB News
87 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story