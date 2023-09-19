 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Dorothy Reddin joins GB News

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
6 hours ago
GB News has appointed Dorothy Reddin as digital senior royal reporter. Dorothy will be covering body language, news, fashion, property and diet press releases that concern the Royal Family.

Dorothy joins from her royal lifestyle reporter role at Express.co.uk and has also previously served as copyeditor for Unpublished Magazine.

