Eleanor Vousden selected as beauty editor at WhoWhatWear UK
WhoWhatWear UK has appointed Eleanor Vousden as beauty editor.
Eleanor is interested in hearing about all beauty news and launches. She was previously deputy editor across the Hairdressers Journal and Modern Barber and can be found on Instagram @eleanorvousden.
