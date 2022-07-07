Rebecca Rhys-Evans joins Who What Wear
Clique Media Group has appointed Rebecca Rhys-Evans as the branded content editor at WhoWhatWear UK. She continues her work as a freelance journalist, writing on fashion, lifestyle, sex and internet culture.
