Natalie Munro joins WhoWhatWear UK
Future plc has appointed Natalie Munro as a news writer at WhoWhatWear UK, covering celebrities, fashion and fashion accessories, handbags and footwear. Prior to this, she was a freelance journalist writing for British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller.
