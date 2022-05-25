 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Remy Farrell joins WhoWhatWear UK as shopping editor

whowhatwearuk
By Andrew Strutt
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

WhoWhatWear UK has appointed Remy Farrell as shopping editor.

Remy is interested in hearing about all news and launches for the brand’s trend and shopping content. She was previously fashion and beauty assistant at Grazia and can be found on Instagram @remyfarrell.

Grazia Remy Farrell WhoWhatWear UK

