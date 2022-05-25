Remy Farrell joins WhoWhatWear UK as shopping editor
WhoWhatWear UK has appointed Remy Farrell as shopping editor.
Remy is interested in hearing about all news and launches for the brand’s trend and shopping content. She was previously fashion and beauty assistant at Grazia and can be found on Instagram @remyfarrell.
Recent news related to Grazia or WhoWhatWear UK
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Remy Farrell
-
Grazia
49 contacts
-
WhoWhatWear UK
11 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story