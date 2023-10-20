Bola Sol becomes Interim Money Columnist for Grazia
Grazia has appointed Bola Sol as interim money columnist. Bola will be covering Laura Whateley whilst she is on leave.
The role includes Bola covering different topics around money. So far she has spoken about seasonal saving and spending, parents growing older and what that means financially (life insurance, wills, etc), entertaining the family without breaking the bank during school holidays and much more.
