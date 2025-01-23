 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Ellen Cummings Promoted to Features Editor At Professional Beauty

Professional Beauty
By Christina Pirilla
19 hours ago
Professional Beauty Group has promoted Ellen Cummings to features editor. Ellen will be working on features and news for Professional Beauty’s print magazine and website, and will continue to work on Aesthetic Medicine. She will be covering beauty, spa, aesthetics, wellness and fitness content.

Ellen was previously a senior content writer for the Professional Beauty Group.

