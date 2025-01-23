Ellen Cummings Promoted to Features Editor At Professional Beauty
Professional Beauty Group has promoted Ellen Cummings to features editor. Ellen will be working on features and news for Professional Beauty’s print magazine and website, and will continue to work on Aesthetic Medicine. She will be covering beauty, spa, aesthetics, wellness and fitness content.
Ellen was previously a senior content writer for the Professional Beauty Group.
