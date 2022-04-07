 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News

Elliot Chappell to take over as editor at LabourList

LabourList
By Amy Wilson
22 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

LabourList has appointed Elliot Chappell as editor, starting later this month. Elliot, currently a reporter at the title, will take over from current editor Sienna Rodgers, who goes on to join The House Magazine as senior writer. Elliot and Sienna can be found tweeting @elliot_chappell and @siennamarla respectively.

Elliot Chappell LabourList Sienna Rodgers The House Magazine

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Sienna Rodgers
  • Elliot Chappell
  • LabourList
    2 contacts
  • The House Magazine
    8 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login