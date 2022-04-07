Elliot Chappell to take over as editor at LabourList
LabourList has appointed Elliot Chappell as editor, starting later this month. Elliot, currently a reporter at the title, will take over from current editor Sienna Rodgers, who goes on to join The House Magazine as senior writer. Elliot and Sienna can be found tweeting @elliot_chappell and @siennamarla respectively.
Recent news related to LabourList or The House Magazine
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Sienna Rodgers
-
Elliot Chappell
-
LabourList
2 contacts
-
The House Magazine
8 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story