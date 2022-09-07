 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Tali Fraser joins The House Magazine from The Mail on Sunday

The House Magazine
By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

The House Magazine has appointed Tali Fraser as features writer. Tali, previously a features journalist at The Mail on Sunday, will be covering features and interviews from Westminster. She can be found tweeting @TaliFraser.

Tali Fraser The House Magazine

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Tali Fraser
  • The House Magazine
    9 contacts
  • The Mail on Sunday
    114 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login