Tali Fraser joins The House Magazine from The Mail on Sunday
The House Magazine has appointed Tali Fraser as features writer. Tali, previously a features journalist at The Mail on Sunday, will be covering features and interviews from Westminster. She can be found tweeting @TaliFraser.
