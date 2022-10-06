 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Emanuela Barbiroglio joins Carbon Pulse

Carbon Pulse
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Carbon Pulse has appointed Emanuela Barbiroglio as European climate and energy correspondent. Emanuela will be covering anything which is related to the EU and its carbon market.

She expresses that she needs to be able to write a couple of stories a day so any suggestion is more than welcome.

Carbon Pulse Emanuela Barbiroglio

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Emanuela Barbiroglio
  • Carbon Pulse
    7 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login