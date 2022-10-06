Emanuela Barbiroglio joins Carbon Pulse
Carbon Pulse has appointed Emanuela Barbiroglio as European climate and energy correspondent. Emanuela will be covering anything which is related to the EU and its carbon market.
She expresses that she needs to be able to write a couple of stories a day so any suggestion is more than welcome.
