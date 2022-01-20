Roy Manuell selected as net zero correspondent at Carbon Pulse
Carbon Pulse has appointed Roy Manuell as net zero correspondent.
Roy will be covering market and policy developments across the EMEA region and beyond, and will also contribute to the firm’s expanding coverage of the fast-growing global voluntary carbon market. He was previously an analyst at ICIS and can be found tweeting @roy_manuell.
