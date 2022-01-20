 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Trade

Roy Manuell selected as net zero correspondent at Carbon Pulse

Carbon Pulse
By Andrew Strutt
17 hours ago
Carbon Pulse has appointed Roy Manuell as net zero correspondent.

Roy will be covering market and policy developments across the EMEA region and beyond, and will also contribute to the firm’s expanding coverage of the fast-growing global voluntary carbon market. He was previously an analyst at ICIS and can be found tweeting @roy_manuell.

Carbon Pulse ICIS Roy Manuell

