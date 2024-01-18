 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Trade

Sara Stefanini named EMEA Policy Editor at Carbon Pulse

Carbon Pulse
By Siergiej Miloczkin
9 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Carbon Market Pulse Limited has appointed Sara Stefanini as EMEA climate policy editor, covering green and clean energy, carbon capture and climate change. Prior to joining Carbon Pulse, Sara worked as a strategic communications advisor for four years for climate action and clean air campaign groups, including the High-Level Champions and Mission 2020. Before that, she covered climate, energy and environmental news on a freelance basis for POLITICO Europe.

Carbon Pulse POLITICO Europe Sara Stefanini

