Sara Stefanini named EMEA Policy Editor at Carbon Pulse
Carbon Market Pulse Limited has appointed Sara Stefanini as EMEA climate policy editor, covering green and clean energy, carbon capture and climate change. Prior to joining Carbon Pulse, Sara worked as a strategic communications advisor for four years for climate action and clean air campaign groups, including the High-Level Champions and Mission 2020. Before that, she covered climate, energy and environmental news on a freelance basis for POLITICO Europe.
