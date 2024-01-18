 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Frédéric Simon to join Carbon Pulse

Carbon Pulse
By Siergiej Miloczkin
14 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
Carbon Market Pulse Limited has appointed Frédéric Simon as the head of EMEA at Carbon Pulse. Frédéric is currently the energy & environment editor at Euractiv and will join the online publication on 26 February. He will remain based in Brussels and will manage Carbon Pulse‘s coverage of carbon markets and climate policy across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

