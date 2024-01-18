Frédéric Simon to join Carbon Pulse
Carbon Market Pulse Limited has appointed Frédéric Simon as the head of EMEA at Carbon Pulse. Frédéric is currently the energy & environment editor at Euractiv and will join the online publication on 26 February. He will remain based in Brussels and will manage Carbon Pulse‘s coverage of carbon markets and climate policy across Europe, Middle East and Africa.
