News / Finance and Tech / National and Regional Press

Eva Szalay joins Bloomberg

Bloomberg
By Paul Burvill
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Bloomberg has appointed Eva Szalay to the role of cross-asset reporter.

Eva leaves her previous role as currencies correspondent at the Financial Times, and can be followed on Twitter @eva_szalay.

Bloomberg Eva Szalay

