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Eve Livingston joins The Guardian

The Guardian
By Seamus Hasson
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Guardian has appointed Eve Livingston as Scotland Correspondent. Her brief covers politics and social affairs as well as arts and culture across Scotland.

She can be found on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/eve__rebecca/

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