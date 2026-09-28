Eve Livingston joins The Guardian
The Guardian has appointed Eve Livingston as Scotland Correspondent. Her brief covers politics and social affairs as well as arts and culture across Scotland.
She can be found on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/eve__rebecca/
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Eve Livingston
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