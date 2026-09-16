Millie Fender joins The Guardian as Commissioning Editor
The Guardian has appointed Millie Fender as commissioning editor for The Filter. Millie will focus on commissioning product reviews, buying guides and gift guides across all major categories.
The Filter is The Guardian’s online home for product tests, recommendations and shopping guides.
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