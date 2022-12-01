 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Francesco Guerrera joins Reuters Breakingviews

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
20 hours ago
Reuters Breakingviews has appointed Francesco Guerrera as global economics editor. Francesco will be focused on writing commentary on global economics, markets and monetary policy.

Francesco joined from his deputy editor role at Italian daily newspaper, La Repubblica, and has also previously served as editor-in-chief at GlobalData.

 

