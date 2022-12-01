Francesco Guerrera joins Reuters Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews has appointed Francesco Guerrera as global economics editor. Francesco will be focused on writing commentary on global economics, markets and monetary policy.
Francesco joined from his deputy editor role at Italian daily newspaper, La Repubblica, and has also previously served as editor-in-chief at GlobalData.
