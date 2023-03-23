Anshuman Daga joins Reuters Breakingviews as Asia Columnist
Reuters has appointed Anshuman Daga as Asia columnist at Reuters Breakingviews, starting on April 1. He will write on finance and a variety of topics across Southeast Asia and beyond. Prior to this, Anshuman was a senior financial correspondent, Southeast Asia, at Reuters. He is based in Singapore and can be reached by email.
Recent news related to Reuters or Reuters Breakingviews
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Anshuman Daga
-
Reuters
457 contacts
-
Reuters Breakingviews
19 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story