News / Finance and Tech / National and Regional Press

Anshuman Daga joins Reuters Breakingviews as Asia Columnist

By Siergiej Miloczkin
16 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Reuters has appointed Anshuman Daga as Asia columnist at Reuters Breakingviews, starting on April 1. He will write on finance and a variety of topics across Southeast Asia and beyond. Prior to this, Anshuman was a senior financial correspondent, Southeast Asia, at Reuters. He is based in Singapore and can be reached by email.

Anshuman Daga Reuters Reuters Breakingviews

